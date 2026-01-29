Washington, DC — Rap icon Nicki Minaj shaded the far-left governor of California during a Trump administration event on Wednesday, calling him Gavin “Newscum” and saying Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent “obliterated him” in his recent World Economic Forum speech.

Minaj, a Grammy-nominated artist and outspoken fan of President Donald Trump, spoke at this week’s “Trump Accounts” summit after pledging hundreds of thousands of dollars to help fund the new childhood investment program.

During an on-stage interview with Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz, Minaj praised Trump as a president who “really wants change,” and blasted politicians who just “want to be a celebrity” without working for their constituents.

“They don’t care if their policies work two months from now, two minutes from now, they don’t care,” the rapper said. “They don’t care if they inspire the next generation. They just care about getting an office. This is a different human being. [Trump] is a different president. This is a different kind of leader. This is a businessman and an authentic human being. So when he says that he wants to contribute something long term, way after he’s in office, that’s what he means.”

After continuing on to assert that “Good people want to make a change for the better,” Bruesewitz said, “So probably not Gavin Newscum.”

“Oh no, he doesn’t want to make a change,” Minaj replied. “Absolutely not. Newscum only wants to be seen. He does not want to do anything credible with his time or life.”

Bessent, who also spoke at the Trump Accounts summit, called out the California governor during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week.

“Very, very ironic that Governor Newsom, who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken, may be the only Californian who knows less about economics than Kamala Harris,” the Treasury secretary said.

Pointing out Newsom’s ties to the Soros family, Bessent said, “He’s here this week with his billionaire sugar daddy, Alex Soros. And the Davos is a perfect place for a man who when everyone else was on lockdown, when he was having people arrested for going to church, he was having $1,000 a night meals at the French Laundry.”

“He is too smug, too self-absorbed, and too economically illiterate to know anything,” he added in closing.

When Bruesewitz asked Minaj what she thought of Bessent’s words on Newsom, she said they were “so spot on.”

“That’s one of my new heroes,” she said, referring to Bessent. “Because of the way he so calmly and confidently obliterated Newscum.”

During the event, Minaj also said that she is Trump’s “number one fan,” adding, “and that’s not going to change.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.