Watch: Nicki Minaj — I’m Probably Trump’s ‘Number One Fan, and That’s Not Going to Change’

Rap megastar Nicki Minaj declared on Wednesday that she is probably President Donald Trump’s “number one fan,” adding, “and that’s not going to change,” before revealing that receiving “hate” from leftists “actually motivates me to support him more.”

“I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj asserted at the Trump Accounts summit on Wednesday to promote the president’s new $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts program.

“The hate, or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all,” the “Super Bass” singer continued, adding, “It actually motivates me to support him more.”

Minaj went on to say, “And it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more. We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him, and the smear campaigns, it’s not going to work.”

“He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen,” Minaj concluded.

Watch Below:

As Breitbart News reported, the “Starships” singer is also opening up her checkbook to help fund her fans’ babies born under President Trump’s second term, as part of the administration’s new program.

“I absolutely love my Barbz,” Minaj told New York Post, referring to her fanbase. “I want to see them bring healthy, and successful children into the world. Becoming a mother was the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, and I want others to experience the same joy my son has brought into my life.”

Trump Accounts — for all babies for all babies born between January 1 2025, and December 31, 2028 — will be eligible for $1,000 from the Treasury Department to start their own account, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent encouraging companies and wealthy Americans to help bankroll the initiative.

Parents and employers will also have the option to contribute an additional $5,000 and $2,500 per year, respectively, until the child turns 18, after which the funds can be accessed.

People will be able to start making contributions by July 4, 2026, Bessent said.

The tax-deferred Trump Accounts will be made available through a new IRS form, known as Form 4547 — a nod to Trump’s presidential numbers — while a sign-up sheet is expected to be made available on the Treasury Department’s website this May.

