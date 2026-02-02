Kid Rock and Country Star Lee Brice to Headline Turning Point USA Halftime show

Turning Point USA has announced that Kid Rock and country star Lee Brice will headline its “All American Halftime Show,” which will air live during Super Bowl LX this coming weekend. “The All American Halftime Show will be a unique, patriotic event proudly celebrating American culture, freedom, and faith,” Turning Point USA said in its announcement on Monday.

Along with Kid Rock and Lee Brice, the show will also feature performances by Brantley Gilbert and Gabby Barett.

“The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said in the statement. “We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game. These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too.”

The organization noted that fans can see the show in a number of ways.

“This exclusive halftime performance can be streamed on Turning Point USA social media channels, including YouTube, X, and Rumble. In addition to social media, the program will air on partner platforms, including Daily Wire+, Real America’s Voice, TBN, CHARGE!, The National News Desk, NTD.com, and OAN News,” Turning Point USA said in its statement.

The Super Bowl is set for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The All American Halftime Show is scheduled to play during the big games halftime segment

