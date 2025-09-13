Exclusive Video — Country Star Lee Brice Dedicates New Song ‘When the Kingdom Comes’ to Charlie Kirk:’I Don’t Want to See a Picture of This Country Without God in It’

Just one day after the unfathomable assassination of conservative hero Charlie Kirk, country superstar Lee Brice (“I Drive Your Truck,” “Hard to Love,” “I Don’t Dance”) took to the stage in Clearwater, Florida. With nine #1 radio singles, seven ACM wins amongst so many other awards and nominations, and songs that have been streamed billions of times, Brice’s repertoire of hits goes on and on. But on this night, he made a decision to alter his set to include a rarely performed song — and that song “When Kingdom Comes,” he dedicated to Charlie Kirk.

Brice told Breitbart News, “Charlie’s passing deeply affected me and the whole band, and we knew we wanted to honor him. It was the best way to honor what Charlie held closest to his heart — his faith and his relationship with Jesus Christ.”

In this exclusive video, Brice explains to the packed house, “Usually we do a couple of other songs but tonight I’d like to play a song and dedicate it to Charlie Kirk and what he so adamantly stood for. I don’t want to see a picture of this country without God in it.”

Brice explained that he wrote “When Kingdom Comes” with his wife and though he hadn’t performed it often, he would try to get through it. It was that important. And then he let his voice and his guitar say the rest…. both spoke so loudly and so emotionally to a captivated audience. This is a goosebump song from an incredible artist with a voice that gives you chills because you know he means every word he’s singing.

At the end of the song before the crowd erupts, you hear one voice from the crowd shout “Thank you, brother.”

“When The Kingdom Comes” was written by Lee Brice, Sara Brice, Billy Montana, and Jon Stone. Brice shared more background with Breitbart News: “The story behind this song is what my momma would call a true “Lord story. My good friend Jon Stone first shared this title with my wife and me, but life got busy, and it sat on the shelf for a while. Looking back, I’m grateful we waited. Sometimes God’s timing is better than ours. One night we just had that unmistakable feeling every songwriter knows — that nudge that says, ‘It’s time to write this one.’

“I’d like to say we sat down and wrote it, but the truth is, it felt like it wrote itself. Like it came from somewhere far above us. The subject matter felt urgent, as if it spoke directly to where we are right now and what the world needs to hear.”

WHEN THE KINGDOM COMES – LYRICS

A hungry kid

On a dirty floor

A lonely man

In his silver Porsche

A single mom

On her second shift

A teenage girl

With scars on her wrist

When the kingdom comes

When we all know why

When we see the sun

Rollin’ back the sky

There’ll be nothin’ left

Nothin’ left but love

When the kingdom comes

When the kingdom comes

Every shattered soul

Every shade of skin

All the broken hearts

Are gonna beat again

Gonna find their way

Gonna feel the cost

Some iron nails

And a wooden cross

When the kingdom comes

When we all know why

When we see the sun

Rollin’ back the sky

There’ll be nothin’ left

Nothin’ left but love

When the kingdom comes

When the kingdom comes

When the first are last

And the last are first

Won’t be no hunger

Won’t be no thirst

When the kingdom comes

When we all know why

When we see the sun

Rollin’ back the sky

There’ll be nothin’ left

Nothin’ left but love

When the kingdom comes

We’re gonna all know why

We’re gonna see the sun

Rollin back the sky

There’ll be nothin’ left

Nothin’ left but love

When the kingdom comes

When the kingdom comes

When the kingdom comes

