The board of Walt Disney Co. appears to be on the verge of picking Disney parks chief Josh D’Amaro as its next chief executive officer. D’Amaro is the man responsible for pushing woke ideals into the company’s parks.

D’Amaro, 54, would succeed Bob Iger, who had recently returned as CEO after a previous stint in the job from 2005 to 2020. The decision is not yet locked in, but insiders say D’Amaro is the most favored, according to Bloomberg.

The top candidates after D’Amaro have been ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro, and Disney co-chairs Dana Walden and Alan Bergman.

D’Amaro joined Disney as a parks executive in 1998 from the Gillette razor company and has headed up a $60 billion investment in parks, resorts, and cruise ships. He also spearheaded the purchase of a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games’ Fortnite title.

Disney stock was down 1.91 percent immediately after news of the possible pick of D’Amaro as CEO broke.

While Disney’s parks remained one of the entertainment giant’s few economic strengths, the parks still suffered under D’Amaro in a umber of ways.

Last year, the parks suffered a drop of 26 percent in theme park popularity whole park from other companies soared in popularity.

Also last year, Disney parks had their slowest September attendance in years under D’Amaro.

Under the leadership of Josh D’Amaro, who took over operations of Disney Parks in 2020, Disney spent a lot of energy wokening its parks. For instance, the parks removed the phrase “Ladies and gentlemen” because it wasn’t “inclusive enough. In another case, the parks took criticism for presenting men dressed in women’s costumes at a children’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique attraction.

Disney parks also spent millions retooling its long popular Splash Mountain and Jungle Cruise rides after left-wing activists called them “racist.”

The company has spent years working overtime to infuse the radical transgender and LGBTQ agenda into everything it does for children, grooming them for the gay agenda in movies, TV shows, and at the company’s theme parks.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston