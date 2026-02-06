‘Melania’ Director Brett Ratner Directs Super Bowl Ad with Mike Tyson Urging People to ‘Eat Real Food’ in Order to Make America Healthy Again

Eating healthy with advice from Boxer Mike Tyson is on the table for Super Bowl ads this year with a spot helmed by Melania biopic director Brett Ratner.

Tyson is seen warning Americans against too much junk food and hopes to take us all from being “obese” and “fudgy” to vital and healthy.

“We’re the most powerful country in the world, and we have the most obese, fudgy people,” Tyson says in the ad. He goes on to say he was once “fat and nasty” and ate “a quart of ice cream every hour.” He also reveals that his sister died “of obesity” at the young age of 25 after having a heart attack. Meanwhile, the words “Processed food kills” and “Eat real food” zip across the screen and the ad ends as Tyson and his son bite into apples.

The ad ends with information about RealFood.gov, which touts the federal government’s new dietary guidelines and its revamped food pyramid suggestions.

The ad is sponsored by MAHA Center, a health advocacy group created by Tony Lyons, an ally of the Trump administration’s Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Lyon’s group helps push out the Trump administration’s MAHA agenda (Make America Healthy Again) health standards spearheaded by Health Secretary Kennedy.

Lyons, who also leads the MAHA movement’s fundraising, said he raised the money to pay for the ad by seeking donations from “billionaires” by urging them to be part of a “historical” movement. “We made the argument that this was a historical turning point that they should want to be part of,” he said.

He hopes that his ad can rival the reach that fast food, soft drinks, and candy has had during the Super Bowl.

In his efforts to bring back less processed foods to the forefront, Kennedy has praised the benefits of Whole Milk, real cheeses and meats, vegetables and fruits and to eschew an intake of added sugars, refined grains, highly processed foods, saturated fats and sugary drinks.

The new standards also say that past recommendations went awry.

“We are concerned that recommendations regarding salt seasoning and red meat consumption could inadvertently lead consumers to exceed recommended limits for sodium and saturated fats, which are primary drivers of cardiovascular disease. While the guidelines highlight whole-fat dairy, the Heart Association encourages consumption of low-fat and fat-free dairy products, which can be beneficial to heart health,” a government statement said.

Director Brett Ratner, who helmed Melania, the recently debuted biopic about first lady Melania Trump, posted the Super Bowl ad to his Instagram account saying that it was his honor to direct his first Super Bowl Public Service Announcement commercial.

