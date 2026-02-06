Poll: Majority of Florida Republicans Will Not Watch Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show

A majority of Florida Republicans say they will not be watching woke rapper Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, according to a recent poll. Democrats, however, are planning to tune in.

The survey, published on Friday, found that 68 percent of Florida registered voters said they will watch the NFL’s Super Bowl LX on Sunday, according to a report by South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Among those viewers, 75 percent of Democrats, 65 percent of Republicans, and 63 percent of independents said they plan to watch the game featuring the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

But there is a significant partisan divide over responses involving the game’s halftime show.

In response to a question asking if they also “plan to watch the Super Bowl halftime show, headlined by musical artist Bad Bunny?” 89 percent of registered Democrats said they will watch the performance, while just 40 percent of Republicans answered that they will tune in.

As for independent voters, 77 percent said they would watch Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The poll also showed significantly different responses based on demographics, with 93 percent of black voters and 81 percent of Hispanic voters saying they will watch the halftime show, while just 58 percent of white voters answered that they would stay for the woke rapper’s performance.

With regards to age and sex, 80 percent of voters younger than 55 answered that they would watch the halftime show, while 54 percent of respondents 55 and older said they will tune in. Meanwhile, 72 percent of women and 63 percent of men said they plan to watch.

The poll surveyed 823 Florida registered voters, and was conducted by the Public Opinion Research Lab and Sport Impact Jax, both of which are programs at the University of North Florida. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Those watching the Super Bowl game and looking for an alternative performance to tune into as the woke rapper hits the stage can switch to Turning Point USA’s All American Halftime Show.

Kid Rock is set to headline the event, with Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett also expected to perform at the halftime show hosted by the conservative organization, founded by slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk.

Bad Bunny — who in October refused to stand for “God Bless America” at a Yankee’s game, and just last weekend set the tone for the “ICE Out” message expressed by celebrities at the Grammy Awards — has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and his enforcement of U.S. immigration law.

Super Bowl viewers can also expect to be possibly be lectured about politics this Sunday during the game’s kickoff performance, which will feature the 90’s punk band Green Day, set to take the stage at around 5:00 p.m. ET, before both teams enter Levi’s Stadium.

While it remains unclear how long their show will be or how many songs the band will perform, Green Day has recently changed the lyrics to its 2004 hit, “American Idiot,” replacing the line “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda” during live performances.

However, it is speculated that Super Bowl viewers will not be hearing “American Idiot” on Sunday, because “the NFL would never allow” it “in a million years,” according to a report by the sports outlet SB Nation.