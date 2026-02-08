NBC Accused of Censoring Green Day During Super Bowl Performance

NBC has been accused of censoring the famed punk band Green Day during the Super Bowl introduction show.

The famed band opened Super Bowl LX by performing a medley of songs from their hit 2005 album American Idiot. The censorship later came with the titular protest song “American Idiot,” per The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

The Bay Area group then kicked off their seminal protest song, “American Idiot,” seemingly ignoring broadcast standards to say the words, “the subliminal mind-fuck America,” as they’re written in the song, although it appeared that NBC censors garbled the lyrics so that it wasn’t heard clearly. The group, however, didn’t appear make the lyric change, “not a part of a MAGA agenda,” as they have in the past as the cut of the song didn’t feature that verse. There had been much speculation on whether or not the group would change the lyric during football’s biggest game of the year. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to NBC Sports for comment.

Fans took to social media to voice their disapproval.

“NBC just censored Green Day lmaoooo,” said one user on X. Another added, “THEY CENSORED GREEN DAY THEY ONLY PLAYED PART OF EACH SONG.”

As noted by the Mirror, even with the censoring, Green Day’s “music still remained massively political.”

“I don’t know at all anymore what to make of green day playing American idiot and saying ‘f–k america’ at the super bowl while the HoF comes out. What is anyone involved going for here,” one said one user.

“I do enjoy Green Day’s music, and their coffee was great, but they are still borderline sh-tlibs,” another said.