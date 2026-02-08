Watch Live: Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show

Turning Point USA presents its All-American Halftime Show during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8.

While the NFL showcases leftist rapper Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl halftime, TPUSA presents a lineup of pro-American artists to celebrate.

Scheduled to perform at TPUSA’s show are Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice.

Brice spoke with Breitbart News’s Jon Kahn on the way to the show about life, faith, and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk: