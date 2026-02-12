Cardi B Tells Concert Crowd She’s Ready to Beat and Mace ICE Agents: ‘They Ain’t Taking My Fans, Bitch’

Rap star Cardi B kicked off her “Little Miss Drama Tour” on Wednesday by firing off an unhinged rant threatening Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, telling the sold-out audience at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, that she would mace and “jump their asses” if they showed up to her concert.

“Any Guatemalans? Any Mexicans?” in the crowd,” Cardi B asked the audience in between songs.

“Bitch! If ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they asses,” the “Wet Ass Pussy” singer said as the concertgoers cheered. “I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, bitch!”

The Kamala Harris-backing Grammy-winner’s rant came just days after she was spotted dancing just feet behind Bad Bunny during his much-maligned Super Bowl halftime show.

Indeed, Cardi B has made trashing President Donald Trump, his administration, and America a theme during her live shows. In December, she bashed the United States while in Saudi Arabia, telling her fans “Y’all need to convince me to come back,” to the U.S.

“I’m starting not to like America. America made me pay taxes, the Vice President talking shit about me on Twitter, like, I don’t know, I don’t feel I’m appreciated in America,” Cardi B said to her 164 million followers in an Instagram Live video. “Y’all need to convince me to come back. I don’t know if I want to go back. Convince me, now. Beg me to come back to America. I don’t think I might go back. I don’t know, I’m not feeling America right now.”

Cardi B made headlines around the world after Trump defeated Kamala Harris, telling voters who supported Trump “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.”