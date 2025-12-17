Watch — Cardi B Trashes America While in Saudi Arabia: ‘Convince Me to Come Back’ to ‘Ghetto’ U.S.

Rapper Cardi B took to social media to trash the United States while in Saudi Arabia, telling her fans “Y’all need to convince me to come back,” before noting that she hasn’t seen a single “bum” in the Middle Eastern country and said everyone she encounters appears to have “that real money,” unlike “ghetto” America.

“I’m starting not to like America,” Cardi B told her 164 million followers in a recent Instagram Live video. “America made me pay taxes, the Vice President talking shit about me on Twitter, like, I don’t know, I don’t feel I’m appreciated in America.”

“Y’all need to convince me to come back. I don’t know if I want to go back. Convince me, now. Beg me to come back to America. I don’t think I might go back,” the “Please Me” rapper added. “I don’t know, I’m not feeling America right now.”

“Should I go back? I don’t know. I mean, why would I?” Cardi B continued. “Look at this country, look how they treat me. They about to give me a new name and everything. I just need to get my license over here.”

Cardi B proceeded to call the United States “ghetto,” adding, “That is not my life anymore. I’m a new woman over here.”

The rapper also gushed over how it seems “everybody” seems to know who she is in Saudi Arabia, adding that the locals “treat me like I’m their queen.”

“They want me to be their queen or something, like, these people out here are very polite,” she said. “When you come over here, almost everybody is wearing black, and, like, the men, they’re wearing, like, the red stuff on they head.”

“They don’t look at you like you’re poor. They could, because this country, honey, is very luxury,” “the “Up” rapper added. “Everything is brand new, honey, like, this country look like it was just opened yesterday or something.”

“All the buildings are brand new, the lights is bright, all that, like, these people over here, they got that real money,” Cardi B said, before praising the food and shopping in Saudi Arabia, then speaking Arabic, adding, “I like it over here, I really, really like it.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also posted a video of herself to Instagram clad in all-black, form-fitting attire and a black hijab, alongside the caption, “Hello Saudi Arabia… Halal B has arrived.”

Cardi B, who is in Saudi Arabia to perform at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, added that she used to refuse booking requests in the Middle Eastern country, citing “so much restrictions on women and gays” as her reason for having done so.

“But then it’s just, like, this country has opened up so much,” the “I Like It” rapper said, adding that she ultimately decided not to “punish” her Saudi Arabian fans by refusing to perform in their country.

“I’m very famous out here, let me tell you, everybody knows me out here. I’m somebody over here,” Cardi B asserted.

Nonetheless, the rapper conceded, “It’s very strict out here. They will put you under the jail, they ain’t playing around. You will go to prison, yeah, mess around and find out.”

“However, it is very easy to follow the rules here, like, the rules are very simple, like, it’s easy to follow them,” Cardi B insisted.

At one point during her live video, Cardi B noticed the clock had struck 11:11 p.m. and made a wish, but refrained from making the sign of the cross, saying it is “illegal” in Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t even wanna do the — you know what I’m saying? It’s illegal over here, honey, you can only believe in Allah over here. You can’t wear no crosses or nothing. They don’t be playing over here,” she said.

“You just gotta have respect. That’s the thing, Americans don’t be respecting other people’s stuff,” Cardi B added.

The rapper went on to lament about how Americans lack “courtesy,” before calling the United States “dusty” and declaring Saudi Arabia is “so clean.”

“I haven’t even seen a bum,” she said. “I don’t think there’s bums here.”

