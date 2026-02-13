Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Visits Fort Bragg in Dolce & Gabbana Coat, Saint Laurent Boots

First Lady Melania Trump visited American troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Friday, alongside President Donald Trump, in a chic, low-key ensemble with luxe details.

Melania Trump wore a long beige double-breasted wool and cashmere coat from Dolce & Gabbana, one of the first lady’s favorite designers. The coat features a leopard lining for added luxury, and retails for about $4,000.

Mrs. Trump paired the coat with a pair of red Vivian leather boots from Saint Laurent and square-frame acetate sunglasses, also from Saint Laurent. The boots are no longer available for purchase while the sunglasses retail for $420.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.