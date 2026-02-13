Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Visits Fort Bragg in Dolce & Gabbana Coat, Saint Laurent Boots

First Lady Melania Trump visited American troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Friday, alongside President Donald Trump, in a chic, low-key ensemble with luxe details.
Melania Trump wore a long beige double-breasted wool and cashmere coat from Dolce & Gabbana, one of the first lady’s favorite designers. The coat features a leopard lining for added luxury, and retails for about $4,000.
Mrs. Trump paired the coat with a pair of red Vivian leather boots from Saint Laurent and square-frame acetate sunglasses, also from Saint Laurent. The boots are no longer available for purchase while the sunglasses retail for $420.
US First Lady Melania Trump looks on as US President Donald Trump (out of frame) speaks to members of the military and their families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on February 13, 2026. Trump will meet on Friday with the special forces soldiers who captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a deadly raid in Caracas in January. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
