Michelle Yeoh, Neil Patrick Harris Rebuff Journalists Asking for Comments on U.S. Politics at Film Fest

Michelle Yeoh and Neil Patrick Harris avoided making political statements at the 2026 Berlin Film Festival on Friday, despite pressure from left-wing journalists.

After being asked if she had any remarks about the current political state of the U.S., Michelle Yeoh replied, “I don’t think I am in the position to really talk about the political situation in the U.S., and also I cannot presume to say I understand how it is,” according to a report by TheWrap.

“So, best not to talk about something I don’t know about,” Yeoh, who was born in Malaysia and lives in Switzerland, continued at the press conference for the film, Sandiwara, adding that she would rather focus on “what is important for us, which is cinema.”

Politics was brought up yet again during another press conference for the film, Sunny Dancer, which stars Neil Patrick Harris.

The How I Met Your Mother star was reportedly asked whether he considers “art to be political, and if so, how can movies these days help fight the rise of fascism in Europe and in America.”

“I think we live in a strangely algorithmic and divided world right now,” Harris said. “So, as artists, I’m always interested in doing things that are apolitical, because we’re all as humans wanting to connect in some way. That’s why we experience things together.”

The actor’s comment was reportedly met by “fierce pushback” from the journalists in the room, one of whom called the apolitical response “embarrassing.”

“Do you dare to criticize your government and do you think democracy in the U.S. is in danger?” another reporter asked Harris, to which the actor immediately responded, “Wow,” in apparent shock.

“I feel more the jester in the castle,” Harris continued. “So, while I have my own political opinions — which are my own — I think as a performer, especially in this kind of movie, it’s trying to be as inclusive as possible to as many people as possible.”

“I never read this script as a political statement,” he added.

Harris and Yeoh’s remarks echoed the sentiments expressed by the film festival’s jury head, Wim Wenders, who reportedly responded to questions involving political issues by stressing that filmmakers “have to stay out of politics” at a press conference on Thursday.

Separately, actor and comedian Kevin James recently told Variety that he hasn’t been weighing in on politics because “There are experts who know much more than I do.”

“I’m just focusing on what I can do, delivering a fun, heartfelt break from the craziness of the world,” the Solo Mio star said. “Everybody carries themselves around all day long with a lot of stress. It’s necessary in some ways, but you also need a break.”

“You’ve got to look around and find the good in things. Otherwise, you’re just not going to function,” he added. “I want to make people have fun, have hope and get a nice escape in their day.”

