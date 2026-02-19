‘Pulp Fiction’ Actor Peter Greene Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Peter Greene, most known for his role as Zed in Pulp Fiction and Dorian in The Mask, reportedly died due to an accidental gunshot wound.

Though Greene passed in December of last year at age 60, mysteries surrounded the circumstances of his death, with reports initially hinting at an apparent suicide; the New York Chief Medical Examiner put those rumors to rest on Wednesday when it declared the beloved actor’s death a tragic accident, per Variety.

He died from “a gunshot wound of the left axilla with injury of the brachial artery,” according to the New York’s Chief Medical Examiner office (via People). The bullet entered his left armpit and caused major bleeding after damaging the artery supplying blood to his arm, elbow, forearm and hand. Greene’s death was ruled an accident. The actor had been found dead in his apartment in New York’s Lower East Side on Dec. 12, 2025. A neighbor reportedly called his landlord and the police to perform a wellness check after hearing music play non-stop in Greene’s apartment for several days.

The exact circumstances of how the gunshot wound occurred was not revealed.

While fans remembered Greene for his portrayal of the sadomasochistic security guard Zed in Pulp Fiction, cinema lovers preferred to remember Greene for his immeasurable contribution to the 1990s American independent film movement in the low-budget crime thriller Laws of Gravity, which launched the careers of director Nick Gomez and actress Edie Falco.