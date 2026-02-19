Robert Pattinson Posing in Lingerie, Red Lipstick, Wig for Photoshoot with Zendaya Backfires: A ‘Humiliation Ritual’

Images of Twilight star Robert Pattinson clad in women’s attire and wearing a wig and red lipstick for a bizarre photoshoot for the March cover story of Interview magazine were published on Tuesday, resulting in mockery and dismay among viewers. “Either kiss the ring or you don’t work in Hollywood,” one social media user reacted.

Pattinson posed for the photoshoot alongside Euphoria star Zendaya, whom he stars alongside in the upcoming movie, The Drama, a film about a “twisted romance that brings the two superstars face to face as a couple in freefall,” Interview magazine noted.

Social media users took the comment section of posts featuring images from the magazine’s March cover story to share their reactions, with many calling the photoshoot a “humiliation ritual” for Pattinson, while several others claimed the actor is “selling his soul.”

“Either kiss the ring or you don’t work in Hollywood,” one X user declared.

“Lifeless eyes,” another wrote of Pattinson, adding that the Batman star “is textbook definition of selling his soul for fame.”

“Fuck buddy. You can see the soul leaving his body,” a third echoed.

“Hollywood has just become one large humiliation ritual for men,” another asserted.

Another X user commented, “This is just gross man,” while another asked, “Wtf am I looking at?”

Bizarre video footage of Pattinson and Zendaya apparently promoting their Interview magazine cover was also posted to social media.

Watch Below:

“Hollywood just can’t help themselves. Completely tone deaf to what’s going on out here,” one X user wrote in reaction to the footage.

“This is what selling your soul for fame looks like,” another proclaimed.

“Hollywood is never escaping the humiliation ritual accusations,” a third insisted.

“Best pro-asylum ad I have ever seen,” another X user said.

“Whose idea was it to make him look like a mentally unwell trans woman in the 1950s?” another asked.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.