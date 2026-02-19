Watch: Actor Jamie Kennedy Calls Out Anti-ICE Celebrity Elites Preaching Politics from Safety of Red Carpets

Jamie Kennedy called out anti-ICE celebrities for preaching from the red carpet. “If you care, you wouldn’t be in Sundance,” the actor and comedian declared, before urging fellow celebrities to “get on the frontlines” if they actually believe in what they are spewing.

“People are protesting ICE, and I understand the situation — but when you have actors from the red carpet of an award show, on there saying all of this stuff about ‘we’re under a fascist regime, we’re an authoritarianism…’ bro,” Kennedy said during a recent appearance on the Trying Not to Die podcast.

“Yo, bro, you’re literally guarded by the most top — it’s insanity, you can’t say you’re under authoritarian rule when you’re literally being authoritarian,” Kennedy continued on the podcast, hosted by Jack Osbourne and Ryan Drexler.

Watch Below:

The Romeo + Juliet actor went on to say, “I see all these people from Brentwood and they’re now in Sundance, and they’re like, ‘Oh, this and this and this and this.’ I’m like, ‘You’re in Sundance.’ If you care, you wouldn’t be in Sundance. Get on the frontlines.”

“It’s a very situation, I get it,” he added. “There’s a lot of crazy things happening, but if you’re protesting the people that are trying to, in theory, make the — they’re basically just trying to get rid of the criminals. Is it a perfect system? No, but I’m not there.”

“Let’s adhere to the laws of what we have. Get rid of criminals,” Kennedy asserted.

The Scream actor also mentioned that “there’s an actor” in particular — who he didn’t want to name, because he didn’t want to “get the beef yet” — adding, “I just wanted to smack him” and tell him to “shut the fuck up.”

Additionally, Kennedy reacted to an X post by TMZ sharing clips from his podcast interview, in which he doubled down on his previous remarks.

“It is obviously a many layered difficult situation, but shitting on law enforcement as you are hiding behind law enforcement at a highly secure event, before you then go back to a gated house is highly hypocritical. How is this not clear?” Kennedy wrote.

While it remains unclear which actor Kennedy was referring to, a slew of celebrities have been complaining about the enforcement of U.S. law in recent weeks, with many taking to red carpet interviews or social media to issue unhinged diatribes while Democrat lawmakers stoke the flames.

In one stand-out example, Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito called for the public to participate in a “revolution” to combat ICE during a red carpet interview late last month — all while the actor, with an estimated net worth of $4 million, most likely plans to sit comfortably and watch from the safety of his home.

“This is time for a revolution,” Esposito said, before casually stating that “50 million” or “however” many people might die as a result of a so-called revolution, adding, “but the rest of us would survive.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.