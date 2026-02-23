Jamie Foxx: The Man With Tourette’s Who Shouted the N-Word at BAFTAs ‘Meant that S**t’

Actor Jamie Foxx said he believes the man who shouted the N-word at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) “meant that shit.”

After BAFTAs guest with Tourette syndrome shouted the N-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting an award on stage on Sunday, Foxx commented on an Instagram post discussing the viral moment, writing, “Nah he meant that shit,” according to a report by TMZ.

“Out of all the words you could’ve said Tourette’s makes you say that?” the Django Unchained star added in a follow-up comment.

In a third post, Foxx wrote, “Unacceptable.”

Watch Below:

John Davidson — a Scottish man who inspired the BAFTA-nominated biopic I Swear, a film about struggling with alienation from his peers after being diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome at a young age — reportedly excused himself from the ceremony after his outburst.

“I love you man, but you’re wrong here,” one Instagram uses wrote in an Instagram comment, replying to Foxx, adding, “Go watch the film, and you will understand.”

Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary, repetitive movements and vocalizations, including the uttering of inappropriate words.

BAFTA host Alan Cumming later explained that Davidson’s Tourette syndrome had caused him to shout the extreme pejorative, and apologized to anyone who may have been offended.

On Monday, Britain’s film academy and the BBC also apologized to viewers, as the racial slur could be heard when the public service broadcaster aired the ceremony about two hours after the live event, as well as on its streaming site.

“This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and was not intentional,” the BBC said. “We apologize for any offense caused by the language heard.”

The 2025 film I Swear won two BAFTAs, including best actor for Robert Aramayo, who plays Davidson.

