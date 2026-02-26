Watch: ‘Wet Ass P**sy’ Rapper Cardi B Endorses Jasmine Crockett in Texas Senate Primary

Rapper Cardi B, who previously said she was “starting not to like America,” called the United States “ghetto” and “dusty,” and declared “this is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes” after Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, is now urging voters in Texas — a Gulf Coast state that has been struck by major hurricanes — to back Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Democrat U.S. Senate primary as early voting enters its final days.

On Wednesday, Cardi B posted a video to her Instagram Story saying:

“Listen up y’all. Early primary voting is happening right now in Texas, and we need Jasmine Crockett to win. She is running for US Senate. And if you want somebody that’s gonna fight for your right, if you want somebody to fight for your community, if you want somebody that’s gonna go up there and represent you and represent your issues, please vote for my sister, Jasmine Crockett, because one thing about it: she’s gonna fight her best. She’s gonna fight whoever she has to so your voice and your problems could be heard. Vote right now. This counts so much. Vote right now.”

Crockett shared the video on X, writing:

“ Okurrr Y’all heard my good sis!!! She’s on a SOLD OUT tour and still took a minute to tap in. We’ve got 2 days of Early Voting left. Let’s gooooo!!! #JasmineForUS #TexasTough”

The endorsement comes as Crockett leads Texas state Rep. James Talarico in the Democrat primary contest. A University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll conducted February 2–14 among 369 likely voters found Crockett ahead 56 percent to 44 percent, a 12-point advantage. Earlier surveys from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs and Texas Southern University in December also showed Crockett leading.

Crockett has also received support from former member of Destiny’s Child Kelly Rowland. On February 19, Crockett expressed on X, “If you know anything about Texas women, you know we don’t sit quietly. We show up. So go vote!

Early voting ends February 27 y’all

#TexasTough #JasmineForUS #TXSen @KELLYROWLAND”

The post included a clip where Rowland told viewers, “You guys gotta get out there and vote. You know what to do.” Crockett appeared alongside her, adding, “That’s right. We are starting voting on February 17 and you heard it from THE Kelly Rowland.” Rowland concluded the message by telling voters, “You have a voice just go use it.”

Former congressman Colin Allred, who exited the Senate race in December and filed to run for Texas’s newly redrawn 33rd Congressional District, endorsed Crockett and criticized Talarico over comments he viewed as racially disparaging.

Cardi B’s latest political endorsement comes after she previously vowed she would not back “no fucking presidents no more,” only to endorse then–Vice President Kamala Harris at a Wisconsin rally in November 2024, where she insisted, “I believe every word that comes out of her mouth.” The backing followed her public frustration with President Joe Biden, saying he had “really, really, really fucked” up America.

After Donald Trump won the 2024 election, Cardi B posted and later deleted a video stating, “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes,” remarks that came as parts of North Carolina were still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

In December 2025, while in Saudi Arabia for the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Cardi B told her 164 million followers during an Instagram Live broadcast, “I’m starting not to like America,” and urged, “Y’all need to convince me to come back.” She called the United States “ghetto” and “dusty,” said, “I haven’t even seen a bum” in Saudi Arabia, and described the country as “very luxury,” adding that “these people over here, they got that real money.” She acknowledged, “It’s very strict out here. They will put you under the jail, they ain’t playing around,” while also stating that “it is very easy to follow the rules here.” The rapper further remarked, “Americans don’t be respecting other people’s stuff,” and concluded of Saudi Arabia, “I like it over here, I really, really like it.”