Bruins Fans Demand Public Apology After Players Visit White House: ‘He Can Go F*ck Himself Horizontally’

While the hot reception for American players returning to Canada after their Olympic win has received much attention, the hate they face from American fans has received much less.

Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman both played for Team USA, and both play for the Boston Bruins. After winning Olympic gold, both made the trip to the White House, and both attended Tuesday night’s State of the Union (SOTU).

That last part, the visit to see President Trump, has landed the pair in hot water with at least some of their hometown’s fan base. Many of whom chastised them online in unhinged and vulgar tirades.

“As a lifelong @NHLBruins fan and diehard fan of Charlie McAvoy, all I have to say is he can officially go fuck himself horizontally, Swayman, too,” one fan wrote. “Completely embarrassed to have two core players on the team I support bending the knee to Trump like this.”

In a post responding to a pic of the team on the White House lawn, another fan wrote, “Extremely disappointed in Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman for taking part in this. The administration doesn’t give a fuck about this team. They’re merely using them as props because they won gold.”

Another user turned his post into a rant against the players and law enforcement.

“on a serious note: fuck the bruins. fuck jeremy swayman. fuck charlie mcavoy. FUCK TRUMP. FUCK THIS ADMINISTRATION. FUCK ICE. FUCK FASCISTS,” the person wrote.

“Im disappointed in all but the 5 players who did not attend. Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman need some sense smacked into them. Unless they state a public apology, I will not be supporting McAvoy or Swayman. FDT,” wrote another.

The Bruins currently sit at 32-20-5, 5th in the Atlantic Division.