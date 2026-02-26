Leftist Billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs Backing Star-Studded Movie About Climate Change

A long list of Hollywood A-list talent is joining leftist activist billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs to star in a feature film about climate change.

The film appears to be a major effort by a huge number of Hollywood A-listers, including Paul Rudd, Evan Peters, Amy Ryan, Paul Giamatti, John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany, and Jason Clarke for a film billed as a “darkly comic drama” about global warming. It will be produced by Sony Pictures Classics with Tom McCarthy to direct, Deadline reported.

The film, based on the Nathaniel Rich book, Loosing Earth, is supposedly a true story “set at a beachside resort in Florida in 1980, when twenty experts gather for a weekend conference on a global issue that is starting to gain traction: the effects of Co2 emissions on the climate. The group of scientists, activists, and policymakers have one simple mandate from Congress — write a statement about what to do. Easier said than done.”

The executive producer list is extensive and include Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Alex Gibney, Wendy Schmidt, Richard Perello, and Robert Kessel, as well as Thomas Bidegan, Noé Debré, Nathaniel Rich, Billy James Parrott, Laurene Powell Jobs and Davis Guggenheim.

The book, published in 2019, claims that scientists worried over climate change for decades before 1980, but it was denied by politicians. The story revolves around the pitfalls and pratfalls of global warming denial, but some activists were ultimately unhappy with the book because it didn’t attack the fossil fuel industry strongly enough.

Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple founder and billionaire computer guru Steve Jobs and one of the richest women on earth, has become a secret superpower behind a vast network of left-wing media outlets, organizations, and politicians.

In 2021, Breitbart Editor in Chief Alex Marlow investigated Jobs’ growing influence in his book, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruptions, which exposes the hidden connections between the establishment media and the activist left.

Marlow found that Jobs wields immense power by her financial support of left-wing efforts through her Emerson Collective (EC), the philanthropic outfit which acts like a “a hybrid philanthropic and investing limited liability company.”

“EC functions primarily as a private business owned by Jobs’s personal trust. This shields it from IRS disclosure rules and allows it to more freely engage in political activity,” Marlow wrote.

“It’s sly and devious, but considering how many media outlets are aligned with Jobs either financially or ideologically, it’s no surprise that little reporting has been done on these connections,” he added.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston