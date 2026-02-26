Exclusive Photos: Idaho Woman Accused of Stealing Ambulance, Ramming It Through ICE Facility

A Boise, Idaho woman is accused of stealing an ambulance last week and ramming it through an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility to protest President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

According to the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis, 43-year-old Sarah Elizabeth George allegedly stole an ambulance on February 19 before driving the emergency vehicle through the St. Luke’s Portico Building in Meridian, Idaho.

George then allegedly poured gasoline into the ambulance in the hopes of igniting a fire that would have set the facility ablaze. ICE has leased the building in the past.

A photo of the incident, exclusively obtained by Breitbart News, shows the point of impact where George allegedly drove the stolen vehicle through the ICE-leased building.

“Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who destroys federal property and assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Bis told Breitbart News. “Law and order will prevail.”

George has been arrested and charged with felony attempted destruction of federal property and malicious destruction of property by fire.

In addition, DHS officials said that on February 21, in a separate incident, a suspect vandalized an ICE facility in Boise — spray painting the words “killers, kidnappers, and pedos” on the building. The vandal also broke windows with estimated damage at about $80,000.

The suspect remains at large.

“The repeated demonization of ICE by sanctuary politicians as led to our law enforcement officers facing a coordinated campaign of violence against them — including a more than 1,300 percent increase in assaults against them and an 8,000 percent increase in death threats,” Bis said. “This violence must end.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.