Democrat Congresswoman: Trump Asking Lawmakers to Stand for Americans over Illegals Was ‘Racist’

Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-OR) says President Donald Trump’s asking lawmakers to stand for American citizens over illegal aliens was “thinly veiled racist language.”

During Trump’s first State of the Union (SOTU) address of his second term, he asked members of Congress to “stand up if you agree with this statement: The first duty of American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

In response, all Republicans present stood for the statement, while no Democrats present stood up. Footage of Democrats has quickly gone viral as nearly all did not clap for the statement either.

Following the SOTU address, Bynum was interviewed by a reporter about Trump’s request.

“What did you think about that moment where the president was asking Democrats to stand up for American citizens during that part of his speech when he was talking about immigration and immigration enforcement efforts?” the reporter asked.

“I think you can agree with that ‘what,’ like standing up for American citizens, but I disagree with the ‘how.’ And so it’s always about how do we bring our country together but not stand on the backs of others,” Bynum said. “There’s thinly veiled racist language, anti-immigrant language in what he was asking and that was uncomfortable.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.