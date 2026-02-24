Singer Brandi Carlile Is ‘Angry’ With Trump Voters Who ‘Got F**king Scammed’

Lesbian country singer Brandi Carlile says she is “angry” with MAGA and supporters of President Donald Trump, who she thinks “got fucking scammed” into voting for him.

Taking to the stage in Minneapolis over the weekend, the radical let-wing singer told her audience that it has “pained her” to see what has been going on in Minneapolis as Democrats work to hamper law enforcement and mount an insurrection to prevent the arrest of rapists, murders, and drug dealers.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Carlile went farther and insisted that Trump’s voters are feeling duped by the president.

“It’s very clear that this administration is not interested in legal immigration,” Carlile claimed without proof. “They’re interested in violent theater. Violent theater and dominance over other people. I don’t believe most people signed up for that. Even people who voted for Trump, who I’m angry with, I don’t think they voted for this and I do think that they can still change their minds.”

The singer went on to urge left-wingers to join the “resistance.”

“We can’t let down our guard. We have to be resilient and loud and unwavering in our commitment to justice,” she bloviated. “We can overpower oppression by deciding to not be disenfranchised. We can change the outcome of this oppressive regime. We can resist and not submit.”

Also in the interview, she called Republicans and their voters racists.

I was really angry. My heart is on the side of displaced people. I think about displaced people — economic migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees — all the time. I think about the displaced movement of people globally as the test of our humanity in this time and age. I’m concerned about it all the time. I don’t like the part of the argument where people are pontificating about what an injustice it is that these things are happening to American citizens or in America. The fact that these things are happening to black and brown people is just as important as what happened to Renee Good and Alex Pretti. And I know if both of them were sitting here right now, they would say the exact same thing to me. I don’t know how people on the right can wax philosophical about doing it “by the book” when ICE is literally zip-tying people on the floor of their immigration hearings.

She went on with a long, convoluted story claiming she once got ripped off by a door-to-door vacuum cleaner salesman and then claimed that Trump voters got scammed like she did when she bought the vacuum.

“So, you got fucking scammed,” she said attacking Trump voters. “We’re living in a scammy time. That’s what people do. You can’t even pick up your phone without getting scammed. Doesn’t mean you have to double down. It doesn’t mean you have to pay for the fucking vacuum cleaner. And I just think there are a whole lot of people out there right now feeling duped and feeling ashamed and embarrassed. What they need to feel is angry. They need to get mad and change their minds. Get past the embarrassment, get past the shame that we got duped by a con artist. Get mad enough to change your mind.”

Like many liberals, though, Carlile is living in a thick left-wing bubble. The truth is, few Trump voters seem to be feeling scammed.

Trump’s approval ratings show no sign of cratering or any buyer’s remorse. Indeed, one of the most accurate pollsters finds that Trump is still at 50 percent approval.

As far as his immigration policy goes, most voters still support the president’s policy of deporting illegal aliens with the latest Harvard CAPS and the Harris Poll finding that 73 percent of registered voters support deporting violent migrants, and 52 percent support deporting all illegal migrants.

Contrary to what Carlile imagines, it does not appear that many Trump voters feel the least bit “scammed.” And her “anger” with them is completely immaterial.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston