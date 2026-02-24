Watch: Charlamagne tha God Says ‘Gavin Newsom Don’t Stand a F**king Chance’ of Becoming President

Podcaster and radio host Charlamagne tha God has dismissed California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) dreams of making it to the White House, saying “he doesn’t stand a fucking chance.”

The grim assessment came during a live on air exchange.

His comments came just hours after Newsom was seen in a video telling a black audience, “I’m like you,” before citing that he scored a 960 on his SAT and “can’t read” his own speeches, as Breitbart News reported.

This is not the first time Charlamagne tha God has been less than generous in his assessment of Gov. Newsom.

Back in 2024 he ripped the governor over his moves to “Trump-proof” California in the weeks following Trump’s victory.

Charlamagne said using words “like ‘Trump-proof’” will result in a person “looking like a hypocrite when, you know, you need the president for something, and you all in his face, smiling and cheesing the same way, you know, President Biden was, after they called him ‘a threat to democracy’ and all of these other things.”