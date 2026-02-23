Nicki Minaj Bashes Gavin Newsom: ‘His Way of Bonding With Black People Is to Tell Them How Stupid He Is and that He Can’t Read’

Rap megastar Nicki Minaj bashed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), declaring that “his way of bonding with black people is to tell them how stupid he is and that he can’t read.”

Minaj reacted to a video of Newsom telling a black audience, “I’m like you,” before citing that he scored a 960 on his SAT and “can’t read” his own speeches, by writing in a Monday X post, “His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read.”

Watch Below:

“This means my first read on him was correct,” the “Super Bass” singer continued. “He’s been handed so many things & put in high positions he never earned or deserved.”

Minaj further observed that the California governor slowed down his speech and spoke in a “sporadic cadence” while conversing with black people, calling it “the craziest part” of the video.

“Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that will haunt him forever? He’s literally slowing his speech down & talking in a sporadic cadence,” she said.

“He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!! As if they’re children!!!!” the “Starships” singer exclaimed.

“That means he REALLY BELIEVES they’re slow. He’s not just saying it — he didn’t misspeak!!!! He BELIEVES it!!!!” Minaj added.

The “Anaconda” singer then asked her black fans and followers, “Do ya love it?!?!! Do ya just love it, black ppl?!????”

As Breitbart News reported, the rap star recently came out in public support for President Donald Trump, declaring herself his “probably” his “number one fan,” adding, “and that’s not going to change,” before revealing that receiving “hate” from leftists “actually motivates me to support him more.”

Minaj first expressed her support for Trump late last year, when she praised the president and his administration on issues that include stopping the persecution and slaughter of Christians in Nigeria.

The singer’s fans, meanwhile, appear to have her back, as they have collectively taken to social media in recent weeks to announce they are switching to the Republican Party.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.