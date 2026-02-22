The armed man who was shot and killed Sunday morning at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida, has been identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin, and was reported missing by his family about the time the shooting occurred.

Breitbart News reported that law enforcement shot and killed an armed man who had breached Mar-a-Lago’s secure perimeter around 1:30 a.m. The man was carrying a shotgun and a container of gasoline.

Martin lived in North Carolina, and WXII 12 News noted that one of his relatives approached a Moore County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sunday morning to let them know Martin was missing. He was entered into a database for missing persons and later ID’d as the man who was shot at Mar-a-Lago.

The New York Post said that “a box for the shotgun was discovered in Martin’s vehicle following the shooting.” He allegedly entered Mar-a-Lago by driving through the gates as another vehicle left.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt use an X post to comment on the incident, saying, “In the middle of the night while most Americans were asleep, the United States Secret Service acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump’s home. Federal law enforcement are working 24/7 to keep our country safe and protect all Americans.”

“It’s shameful and reckless that Democrats have chosen to shut down their Department,” Leavitt added.