Iranian Independent Filmmakers Association Supports U.S. and Israeli Attacks in Iran as Hollywood Celebrities Rage at Trump

The Iranian Independent Filmmakers Association has released a statement supporting President Trump’s military strike against the brutal Iranian regime and is pleading for the international community to protect the Iranian people.

“The Islamic regime in Iran, following the national uprising and tragic massacre of January 2025, has left its defenseless citizens with no option but to seek urgent humanitarian intervention from the international community,” the organization said in a statement, according to Variety.

It has been estimated that the Mullahs and their hardline Islamist forces killed more than 40,000 Iranian citizens over the last year in crackdowns on pro-democracy protests.

“In this context, the Iranian Independent Filmmakers Association (IIFMA) calls upon the international community to uphold Iran’s sovereignty and to prioritize the protection of tens of millions of citizens held hostage by the Islamic regime,” the statement continued.

“We advocate for targeted actions against government officials and oppressive agents while avoiding harm to innocent civilians,” the group exclaimed. “It is essential to put an end to this archaic cycle of patriarchal violence.”

The group also blasted the Mullahs, writing, “For decades this regime has squandered national wealth on nuclear and military infrastructure while imposing harsh sanctions that have devastated the populace,” Deadline added.

The IIFA also excoriated the ruling class for “cowardly attacks” on neighboring countries.

“Its recent cowardly attacks on neighboring countries reveal its weakening grasp on power,” they wrote.

Earlier last month, the IIRA also called on the entirety of the world’s film industry to amplify the voices of filmmakers arrested by the Iranian regime.

“The Iranian Independent Filmmakers Association is profoundly alarmed by the recent arrest of filmmakers Dawood Abbasi, Navid Zarehbin, and Ghazale Vakili, as well as the detention of musician Negin Khaksar, all of whom were arrested during the recent uprising in Iran. We call upon the cinema industry to amplify their voices and the voices of countless others who are enduring oppression and brutality under a repressive regime,” they wrote.

“We strongly urge the international community to exert pressure on the Iranian regime to immediately disclose the names of the 49,0877 who have been arrested during the recent uprising. We face the horrific possibility that detainees may be killed while in custody, only for their names to be misleadingly categorized among the victims of the protests. This deliberate distortion of information seeks to obscure the true magnitude of the regime’s cruelty.”

Meanwhile, a growing list of left-wing Hollywood actors are rising up in anger at the president’s strikes against Iran.

Usual suspects including Rosie O’Donnell, Stephen King, Mia Farrow,John Cusack, Mark Ruffalo and many others took to their social media accounts to rail against the president for freeing millions of Iranians from the iron boot heel of the Iranian Mullahs.

