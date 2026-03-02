Video: ‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Turns Maggie Gyllenhaal Movie ‘Monster Howl’ into Anti-Trump Screaming Session

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal visited ABC’s The View on Monday to promote her upcoming Frankenstein remake, The Bride, and helped lead the audience in a stress relieving screaming session that co-host Ana Navarro turned into a rage exercise against President Donald Trump.

Gyllenhaal mentioned that her co-star, Christian Bale, had a special way of relieving his stress while sitting for the extensive makeup for his monster.

“So he, after sitting still that long, would do what we called the primal scream,” Gyllenhaal told the audience. “Or the monster howl. We can do it if you want.”

Just for the fun of it, the entire panel joined Gyllenhaal with a scream. But as they did, one of the hosts of the show could not resist turning it all to politics and wallowing in their TDS.

“Wait. Trump is still president!” Ana Navarro called out as her co-hosts and the audience screamed again.

“Oh, that feels good,” Sunny Hostin exclaimed.

TDS and left-wing activism runs in the Gyllenhaal family. Last year, Gyllenhaal’s daughter, Ramona Sarsgaard, 18, was arrested in New York during an anti-Israel protest.

Approximately 80 protesters were arrested after storming into the university’s Butler Library, in May.

