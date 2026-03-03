White House Mocks Kesha for Whining About Admin. Using Her Music: ‘Singers Keep Falling for This’

The White House roasted pop star Kesha for complaining about her song being used in a military video posted to social media by the Trump administration. “Singers keep falling for this,” President Donald Trump’s director of communications said.

“All these ‘singers’ keep falling for this,” White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung wrote in a Monday X post, reacting to yet another public statement from a left-wing celebrity complaining about their songs being used in videos.

“This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they’re bitching about,” Cheung continued.

The communications director concluded his message with a familiar flourish: “Thank you for your attention to this matter” — a phrase that has become a hallmark of President Trump’s Truth Social posts during his second term in office.

Cheung was responding to a Monday X post from Kesha, who issued a statement bizarrely claiming that the White House used one of her songs on TikTok “to incite violence and threaten war.”

“Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane,” the “Blah Blah Blah” singer continued, adding, “I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind. Love always trumps hate.”

“Please love yourself and each other in times like this,” Kesha said. “This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for.”

The “Die Young” singer concluded her statement by calling the president a “criminal” and invoking the Epstein files — the new narrative being parroted by leftists.

While Kesha never revealed which social media post set her off, a February 10 TikTok post from the White House shows fighter jets taking flight, overlaid with the unmistakable sound of the 39-year-old singer’s 2010 party anthem, “Blow.”

Watch Below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.