Britney Spears Arrested for DUI in California

Pop star Britney Spears was arrested for a DUI on Wednesday night in Ventura County, California, multiple sources have reported.
The singer was handcuffed by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 p.m. and booked early Thursday morning around 3 a.m, Variety reports.
According to an arrest record seen by the outlet, the 44-year-old singer has since been released and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.
TMZ reports Britney Spears’ run-in with the law comes just after she had a legal victory.
That court win came when she was granted a permanent restraining order against a Louisiana man who randomly showed up at her L.A. home after allegedly sharing several “disturbing social media posts.”
TMZ further outlined her experiences with the law, noting:
The “Toxic” singer has run into legal troubles before … in 2007, she faced 4 misdemeanor charges and a jail sentence for an alleged hit-and-run with a parked car in Los Angeles. The fender-bender charges were eventually dropped because she paid the owner of the vehicle for damages, and a jury acquitted her of the final driving-without-a-California-license charge.
Shortly after her hit-and-run, Britney lost custody of her 2 boys with Kevin Federline following some concerning public incidents and her alleged abuse of substances and alcohol.
More to come…
