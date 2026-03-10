At least one police officer was shot, and the barricaded suspect with whom gunfire was exchanged was shot as well, on Tuesday in northwest Baltimore, Maryland.

WBAL-TV reported the incident occurred “in the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue” where someone began firing on officers from a window.

Some reports, such as WBFF, indicated that perhaps two officers were shot, one of whom received a non-life-threatening wound and the second of whom was transported to shock trauma.

The suspect believed to have shot at the officers was also shot but police did not immediately know the suspect’s condition.

The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police posted to X: “We are aware of the police involved shooting in the NWD. President Mancuso and State Trustee Cohen are at homicide with our involved members while Guard Glazerman is at Shock Trauma. All involved members are in good spirits.”