Viral TikTok Trend Showcases Gen Z Women Demeaning Themselves as ‘Young Hoes’

A viral TikTok trend features self-proclaimed “young hoes” sharing videos of themselves showing off the shortcuts they take when engaging in everyday tasks — suggesting that members of Generation Z don’t have time for anything. As one conservative commentator pointed out, “To use that word — it’s like, ‘I’m dumb, I’m young, I don’t know how to get through life.'”

In one TikTok video, captioned, “me putting in literally any and every spice in the world when I cook cause I’m a young ho,” a woman can be seen adding a copious amount of spices to a pot while preparing some type of meal in her home.

Watch Below:

The viral trend appears to have kicked off in November 2025, with an X post declaring, “Young hoes cook everything on high.”

The X post has garnered more than 17 million views at the time of this writing.

“young hoes don’t clean their vibrators they put ’em right back in the drawer and keep it moving,” another X user wrote on Wednesday, collecting 1.8 million views.

“Young hoes are never considering the lint roller,” a third X user wrote.

“Unfortunately, I have to beat a ‘young hoe’ allegation,” one TikTok user revealed in a video posted to the Chinese social media platform earlier this year, adding, “I cook everything on high, all my loads of laundry are done in one load, and I’m not separating shit. I got better shit to do.”

“And now they say we only have condiments and drink in our fridge, no ingredients to cook,” the TikTok user continued, before complaining, “Can we live? Can y’all let the young hoes live? Can we give on the aunties now? Fuck!”

Watch Below:

“Young hoes clearly have life to live,” she added. “We’re not finna be standing over no mother fucking stove, cooking and shit for hours. Young hoes have better shit to do than do fucking loads and loads of laundry and separate this shit.”

“The darks have yet to turn my whites dark,” the TikTok user asserted of her experience doing laundry, adding, “So, like, what’s the point of separating? For real. Let’s get this shit down now. Fuck all that waiting and separating.”

Another TikTok user stated, “They’re saying young hoes don’t let their car warm up. They’re saying young hoes wash all their clothes on the quick cycle. They’re saying young hoes cook everything on high.”

“Shit, I might be the youngest of them hoes,” the TikTok user added in her video, alongside a caption stating: “Every single young hoe post I see, I literally do, I need to change my lifestyle.”

Watch Below:

“Idk all I’m hearing is efficiency,” one TikTok user wrote in the comment section of the post.

“By the time my car warm up I be at my destination,” another quipped.

“The minute my Bluetooth connects I’m OUT,” a third claimed.

“They basically saying we have NO patience,” another TikTok user opined.

“Warm up for what???” another asked of why it would be necessary to warm up their vehicle, adding, “So we can both sit and be cold?????”

“Load size set to SUPER! burner on HIGH! laundry NOT SEPARATED! engine is COLD! grocery shopping with NO BASKET!” another exclaimed.

Earlier this year, Cosmopolitan celebrated the viral trend as a bold expression of contemporary feminism and female empowerment.

But not everyone is pleased with the movement.

Conservative commentator Alex Clark, who hosts the health and wellness podcast, Culture Apothecary, told New York Post, “I just have such second-hand embarrassment for these girls,” calling the trend “the trashiest celebration of being incompetent that I’ve ever seen.”

“Nothing about these posts or the terminology is uplifting or encouraging to women. You’re participating in a self-humiliation ritual,” she added. “To use that word — it’s like, ‘I’m dumb, I’m young, I don’t know how to get through life.'”

Meanwhile, Inez Stepman, senior policy and legal analyst for the Independent Women’s Forum, said the term “hoe” is not flattering, even if the intention is not to use it in a derogatory sense.

“It’s not a good thing, but I think that ship has sailed,” Stepman told New York Post. “Not surprising, but a little depressing.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.