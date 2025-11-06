Leftist Podcaster Jennifer Welch Bashes ‘Crusty White People’ at Mamdani Victory Party: U.S. Has ‘No Culture Except for Multiculturalism’

“White people” have no culture worth mentioning and should subject themselves to the clamorous, contradictory, and pre-modern demands of multicultural migrants, says Jennifer Welch, a leading Democratic podcaster.

“Americans have no culture except for multiculturalism,” she told some of Zohran Mamdani’s supporters during an election party on Tuesday evening.

“Crusty white people need to learn how to embrace it,” she added.

Welch’s racist dismissal of “white” Americans’ rich cultural history is notable, partly because that culture protected her while she raised a family. That culture has provided hundreds of millions of Americans with unprecedented prosperity, freedom, security, and influence.

It has also provided her with the freedom, technology, and income to broadcast her progressive resentment and contempt of Americans’ shifting cultural values toward freedom, family, and faith.

But her statement also reflects the progressives’ hate for Americans’ 300-year-old culture of freedom and limited government.

Progressives demand that Americans sacrifice their own self-managed culture so that ambitious leftists can be paid to manage the resulting chaos of multiculturalism. One key way that Democrats hope to manage the chaos is by using government to shift opportunities, cultural clout, income, wealth, and housing from supposedly privileged whites to various non-white groups.

In September, shortly after the political murder of Charlie Kirk, former President Barack Obama described this ambition as a progressive-run experiment on Americans. “There’s never been an [diversity] experiment like this, where you have people from every corner of the globe show up in one place,” Obama said, adding:

[We progressives] say… we can somehow figure out how to get along [in diversity] and maintain our private beliefs and pray to God in our own ways, and retain aspects of the cultures that we bring from wherever it is that we’re coming from.

The progressive-managed culture war is a key strategy of the Democratic Party which is relying on its chaotic political alliance of imported voters and new minorities — through radical experiments like transgenderism, for example — to outvote normal Americans.

But the Democrats’ civic chaos of multiculturalism is an elite-inflicted catastrophe for ordinary Americans. Without a common culture, ordinary Americans lose the ability to manage their competing desires for freedom, income, faith, and community.

Americans’ evolved and unwritten cultural rules help them earn a living, get married, raise level-headed kids, and balance their dynamic expressions and ambitions — without having to pay progressive lawyers who are eager to become all-seeing cultural judges on family, sex, religion, child-rearing, and much else.

The civic cost of multiculturalism is increasingly obvious in Europe, where hundreds of millions of women are now forced to live among men whose culture is dictated by the very foreign and very aggressive culture of Islam: