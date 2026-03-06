‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp at GLAAD Media Awards: Telling Gay Stories ‘Literally Saved People’s Lives’

Actor Noah Schnapp accepted the “Outstanding Drama Series” award for Netflix’s Stranger Things at the 2026 GLAAD Media Awards, declaring that the “willingness” of the show’s writers to tell gay stories has “literally saved people’s lives.”

“Thank you so much to the GLAAD Media Awards for recognizing our show and the importance of telling gay stories with care,” Schnapp said. “It means so much to see our characters like Will and Robin resonate with so many young people around the world.”

Watch Below:

“The entire cast and I are so honored to help tell this story about growing up and about identity, and about finding the super hero strength within you, sometimes literally, and sometimes in the quietest ways,” the actor continued.

Schnapp went on to thank his best friends, Netflix, “and a special thank you to the Duffers for having the courage to tell these stories unapologetically,” referring to brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, the filmmakers behind the sci-fi series.

“Your willingness to tell these stories has quite literally saved people’s lives,” Schnapp proclaimed, adding, “This award is not just for us and our show, it’s for every young person out there who sees themselves reflected in our shows and feels a little less alone.”

“I hope that Will’s group hug extends beyond the screen to anyone out there who has felt like they didn’t belong or they weren’t loved,” he said, alluding to a group hug that occurs in Season 5 of Stranger Things, when his character, Will Byers, is embraced by his friends and family after coming out as gay.

“If you’ve ever felt that way, I hope you remember this,” Schnapp continued. “There is nothing wrong with you, and you are not behind, you are exactly where you’re supposed to be, and you’re becoming exactly the type of person that you are meant to become.”

“So be proud of every piece of yourself, because there is no one else in the world that can be you like you can,” the actor exclaimed to raucous applause.

As Breitbart News reported, Stranger Things — popular among teens — took an unexpected LGBTQ turn in its final season with Will coming out as gay to his friends in a dramatic reveal.

