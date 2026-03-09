Video: CNN Comedy Show Host Michael Ian Black Says Trump Will Be Less Favorable Than Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy

Michael Ian Black, comedian and host of CNN’s Have I Got News for You said President Donald Trump will eventually end up being less popular than serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

“He’s gonna be the most reviled American who ever lived. Is there one that will be remembered worse?” Black said in a clip posted to the podcast’s Instagram account.

“If you look at the favorability ratings in 20 years, Trump will be lower than John Wayne Gacy,” Black said about the president and the serial killer and rapist who murdered more than 30 people. “Trump destroyed so many more lives than Gacy. What’s Gacy’s body count? 60? Trump blows up that many in a boat on the weekend.”

Black’s flippant remarks about Trump blowing up boats alludes to the president’s consistent campaign, executed by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, to hunt down and destroy boats bringing drugs to the United States from South America.

Black’s comment’s about Trump’s legacy came around the same time that he went on a prolonged social media posting blitz, blasting the USA Men’s Hockey team, saying they “allowed themselves to be used by a fascist” after President Trump honored them during his first State of the Union address.