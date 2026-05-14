Caitlin Clark Savagely Rejected by Cameron Brink: ‘Get that F*ck*ng Sh*t Outta Here!’

Cailtin Clark and Cameron Brink had arguably the most heated confrontation of the young WNBA season, and there’s no mystery who came out on top.

With 2:19 to go in the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Brink stuffed a lay-up attempt by Clark that left the 6’4 center fired up.

“Get that f*ck*ng sh*t outta here,” Brink shouted before celebrating with Sparks veteran guard Erica Wheeler.

The play even brought the likes of Laker great Magic Johnson to his feet.

Unfortunately, for Sparks fans, that would be one of the few causes for joy in the game.

Clark still dominated with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, even though she struggled from 3-point range, going 1-for-7. She also had nine assists and four rebounds.

The Fever won the game 89-78.

A funny moment occurred when Clark was assessed a technical foul during halftime for incessantly arguing with the referees.

It was Clark’s first technical foul of the season, and one she took full responsibility for.

“I think the refs are doing a tremendous job,” Clark said. “I deserved the technical they gave me.

“It’s great for the game … obviously, they called a lot of fouls tonight but it’s going to even out so you’ve got to give them credit. They’re doing the right thing. And we’re just moving forward.”