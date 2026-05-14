Video: Katharine McPhee Sings ‘Better than Karen Bass’ to Spencer Pratt at Fundraiser Host by David Foster

American Idol alum Katharine McPhee celebrated reality star Spencer Pratt’s bid to unseat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass with a song during a fundraiser on Wednesday.

McPhee hosted Pratt for a fundraiser wither her husband, David Foster, during which she sang a variation on Tina Turner’s “The Best.”

“Spencer you’re simply the best / Better than all the rest / Better than Karen Bass / And Nithya Raman,” she sang.