Video: Katharine McPhee Sings ‘Better than Karen Bass’ to Spencer Pratt at Fundraiser Host by David Foster

American Idol alum Katharine McPhee celebrated reality star Spencer Pratt’s bid to unseat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass with a song during a fundraiser on Wednesday.
McPhee hosted Pratt for a fundraiser wither her husband, David Foster, during which she sang a variation on Tina Turner’s “The Best.”
“Spencer you’re simply the best / Better than all the rest / Better than Karen Bass / And Nithya Raman,” she sang.
Actress and singer Katherine McPhee previously endorsed Rick Caruso for Mayor of Los Angeles and even went as far as to blame the crime spike on “woke” voters.“No rings watches or anything out in LA anymore,” she wrote.A recent study found that a majority of Los Angeles (L.A.) residents are “less satisfied” with their quality of life as the mayoral election looms. Surveying 1,400 L.A. County residents between March 15-29 with a 2.6 percent margin of error, the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs study showed that Angelenos are overall “less satisfied” with their quality of life.“The overall index dropped to a historic low of 52, with six of the nine categories that comprise the index also falling to their lowest levels on record,” it noted. “Education, transportation/traffic, and cost of living saw the steepest declines, reinforcing the ongoing strain of affordability and infrastructure challenges.”
Pratt became a prominent activist in the wake of the Palisades Fire and regularly criticized city government for failing to provide adequate rescue services during the devastating fire that killed 12 people and destroyed 7,000 structures, causing an estimated $18-20 billion in damages.
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