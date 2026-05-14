The Star-Spangled Banner could be heard playing in the background during President Donald Trump’s highly anticipated visit to China – a notable showing ahead of meetings with the adversarial communist country.

Video shows President Donald Trump walking alongside Chinese Dictator Xi Jinping.

Both leaders stop and the Chinese military band begins to play America’s national anthem as Trump salutes.

The Chinese national anthem was played after.

After touching down in China, Trump arrived at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square at 10:00 a.m. Beijing time, which is 12 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. Video shows what appeared to be a lengthy handshake upon the president’s arrival.

Another video shows the introduction of the American delegation, Monica Crowley, Chief of Protocol of the United States, can be seen guiding Xi down the line as the Chinese dictator shook hands with several officials.

They included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, U.S. Trade Representative Jameson Greer, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, and Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump, as Breitbart News reported.

According to reports, Xi raised the issue of Taiwan, deeming it the “most important issue in China-US relations” and warning that collision on this issue could negatively affect the entire relationship between the two countries.

“If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation,” Xi added.

As reported, Trump and Xi participated in a bilateral meeting for over 2 hours, which reportedly included discussions on Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, economic cooperation, trade deals, and more.