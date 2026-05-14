Transgender Who Murdered His Parents: ‘I Don’t Regret It. I Hate Them’

A transgender individual who transitioned from biological male to female and was found guilty of killing his parents in Utah in 2024 confessed, “I don’t regret it. I hate them.”

On June 20, 2024, Breitbart News reported the capture of the man, who was then a suspect in the killing. He was born Collin Troy Bailey but had begun going by the name Mia Bailey.

ABC 4 noted that Bailey is “a transgender male transitioning to female.”

The New York Post reported that Bailey, who is now 30, confessed to killing his parents and was given two life sentences in December 2025.

KUTV published excerpts from recently released interrogation video filmed in June 2024, wherein Bailey said of his parents, “I told them I was going to kill myself so many times. Mental health declining, that’s why I needed that surgery.”

Bailey said he finally had a surgery set up and his mother called the hospital to cancel it.

He said, “She was trying to sabotage it. She always had boundary issues. I had one thing going on, and she took that away from me. […] She can’t say sorry to save her life, apparently. And I gave her so many chances throughout my life.”

Bailey added, “I went to my parents to do the deed. Kill them. It was spur-of-the-moment. I don’t regret it. I hate them. That was the last straw.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.