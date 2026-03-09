Winner of Netflix’s Competition Show ‘Outlast’ Charged with Child Rape

Paul Preece Jr., first season winner of the Netflix competition show Outlast, has been charged with child rape in Tennessee on top of multiple sex crimes.

Preece was arrested on March 6 and “charged with rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and attempted rape of a child, per Knox County jail records,” according to Page Six.

Preece competed on the debut season of “Outlast” in 2023. The show pitted contestants in teams to survive in the Alaskan wilderness for a $1 million prize. The premise of the show relies on dropping 16 contestants by parachute into the middle of the Alaskan wilderness during the region’s harsh fall weather. Upon arrival, the contestants split up into four different teams required to stake out individual locations. Each team is required to work together in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize. No contestant is allowed to work alone, but teams can consist of just two people at minimum.

Preece, age 51, is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Netflix has issued no statement on the matter.