Boston Lead Singer Tommy DeCarlo Dies at 60

(UPI) — Tommy DeCarlo, the lead singer of the rock band Boston for nearly 20 years, has died at the age of 60, his children announced on Instagram Monday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026,” the family wrote.

“After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end. During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another. Rest in peace, Dad.”

DeCarlo performed with Boston for nearly 20 years after a tribute song he wrote and sang about original lead singer Brad Delp, who died by suicide in 2007, caught the attention of the band.

“I truly have to thank Brad Delp for helping me develop that gift,” DeCarlo said about how he learned to sing on the band’s website.

“When I first began to listen to Boston as a young teenager, I absolutely loved Brad’s voice and how he would sing those classic hits,” he added. “It wasn’t like I was trying to sing like Brad, it was just that I loved to sing along with him.”

Boston was founded in 1975 and is known for its songs “More than a Feeling,” “Amanda,” “Smokin,’” “Rock and Roll Band,” “Feelin’ Satisfied” and “Don’t Look Back.”