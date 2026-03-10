Gene Simmons Tells Rich Hollywood Celebrities Preaching Politics to ‘Shut the F**k Up’: ‘Nobody Cares What You Think’

Rock legend and KISS crooner Gene Simmons unleashed on Hollywood celebrities who lecture Americans about politics, saying “People in America work hard for their living and they don’t want to be lectured to by people who live in mansions and drive Rolls-Royces.”

“Shut the fuck up. Do your art and shut up,” Gene Simmons told TMZ when asked about Hollywood celebrities like Ben Stiller going after President Donald Trump. “Nobody’s interested in your opinions. That includes me. Who I vote for; who I like. Who the fuck do you think you are,” Simmons said of politically loud Hollywood celebrities constantly popping off at the president.

“People in America work hard for their living and they don’t want to be lectured to by people who live in mansions and drive Rolls-Royces,” the rocker continued. “It’s time for everybody in the entertainment industry to shut their pie hole. And just do your art. Nobody cares what you think. I don’t.”

“Mark Ruffalo, however the fuck he pronounces his name — Ruffalo buffalo — ‘what does mark think about politics?’ I Don’t care,” Simmons said of the left-wing Marvel movie star. “Or go to Kylie Jenner and ask what she thinks of the [Iran] war so far.”

Last week, actor-director Ben Stiller raged at the Trump White House for using clips from his hit Vietnam War satire movie Tropic Thunder in an Operation Epic Fury promotional video.

“We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie,” Stiller said, apparently missing the irony that the video used was from a movie he starred in, wrote, and directed that was about a war.

