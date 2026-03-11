Joe Rogan: ‘Ludicrous’ for Rich to Pay More Taxes to ‘Corrupt’ Government, ‘California’s Done a Terrible F**king Job Governing Their State’

Popular podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan criticized hard progressives demanding that billionaires pay higher taxes while demanding no accountability for government fraud and waste.

Rogan revealed his thoughts during an interview with Michael Shellenberger.

“California’s done such a terrible fucking job of governing their state. That place is so crazy. Like every time there’s some new law that they’re trying to push through, some new bill, and I’m like do they just want everyone to leave?” Rogan said.

After Shellenberger noted the several prominent billionaires who allegedly left California due to high taxes and regulation, Rogan called for more government accountability.

“The thing that drives me the most nuts is when these progressive talking heads start saying [billionaires] don’t want to pay their fair share. With the amount of waste and fraud, you don’t think there should be some accountability to how much fucking waste and fraud that has been clearly demonstrated? The solution is just to give more money? Oh and they can do it because they have it, so what you just give more money and now it’s $30 billion goes to homeless with no accountability,” he said.

What do you think this money is going to go where it’s actually going to help people and affect things in a positive way?” he continued. “There’s no indication that that’s the case, that the real problem is they just haven’t had enough money from the billionaires.”

Rogan concluded by calling the notion of higher taxes “ludicrous.”

That’s fucking ludicrous. That is ludicrous. It’s such a ludicrous and intellectually lazy framing of this whole discussion. To say oh they don’t want to pay their fair share. Fuck you,” he emphasized. “That’s not what’s going on here. What’s going on here you have a completely incompetent government. That’s absolutely corrupt and they want more money.”