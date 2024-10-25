Pro-Harris Actor Nick Offerman Slammed for Video Promoting Beating Senior Citizens Who Didn’t Vote for Kamala

Can you feel the joy now?

NBC’s Parks and Recreation actor Nick Offerman is getting slammed after he released a new election-themed music video that celebrates a senior citizen being repeatedly punched and kicked in the stomach by a group of kids because he didn’t vote for Kamala Harris, with Offerman warning people that this could be their fate if they sit out the November election.

“You’d better vote / don’t let this moment pass / or future generations will kick your wrinkly ass,” he sings.

The song also advocates for kids to chase down seniors, flog them with their canes, and to even “break your brittle bones.”

Though the song was clearly meant to be humorous, its unambiguous threat of politically motivated physical violence — against senior citizens, no less — is backfiring on Offerman, who is a vocal Kamala Harris supporter.

Offerman’s video has generated ample social media backlash since it was released earlier this week.

“Kids kicking their grandpa? WTF is wrong with you?”

“Dems: Vote for Kamala or we will beat the elderly.”

“I think it’s time to drop a nuke on Hollywood.”

“So the heros in the story are the ones who beat an old man… are we supposed to want the things they want”?

“Vote for our chosen candidate or get beaten… great message.”

The blowback has become so intense that Offerman played the victim, accusing his critics of “hatred and homophobia.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com