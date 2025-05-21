Neil Young Warns Trump to Stop Responding to Geriatric Rockers’ Trash Talk: ’86/47? … We Need a Real President’

Aging rocker Neil Young is once again on the attack against President Donald Trump and recently interjected himself in Trump’s criticism of fellow fading rocker Bruce Springsteen. Young also repeated the phrase associated with assassinating Trump.

The Old Man singer took to his personal website to blast Trump for feuding with musicians and advised the president to get back to work “saving America from the mess” he made since coming to office.

“What are you worryin’ about man?” Young wrote on his website.

“Bruce [Springsteen] and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America,” the hard-left singer blurted out as his screed continued.

“You worry about that instead of the dyin’ kids in Gaza. That’s your problem,” he continued adding his support for Hamas and anti-Israel protesters.

“I am not scared of you,” he exclaimed as if he had something to fear from Trump.

“You shut down FEMA when we needed it most,” he said of the agency that was caught during the Biden years denying aid to Americans based solely on who they voted for.

“That’s your problem Trump,” He wrote. “STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING,” he said in all caps before adding, “Think about saving America from the mess you made.’

“Taylor Swift is right. So is Bruce. You know how I feel. You are more worried about yourself than America. Wake up Trump!! Remember what the White House is?” he wrote.

He then repeated the phrase associated with assassinating the president.

“86/47??? That’s what you think about? You are forgetting your real job. You work for us, Wake up Republicans! This guy is out of control. We need a real president,” he concluded.

Young is likely responding to comments by the president about the millions of dollars that celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen, were paid by the Kamala Harris campaign during the 2024 presidential race.

Meanwhile, Springsteen has been performing in Europe where he routinely trashes America from the stage. And, like Young, has constantly beat his anti-Trump drum.

Last week, Trump slammed Springsteen as “highly overrated” and “a dried out prune” in comments posted to his Truth Social account.

