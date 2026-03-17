Canadian Drag Queen Theater Announces Star-Studded ‘Drag for Palestine’ Fundraiser

Canadian drag queen theater The Bird House is planning a big drag queen show to raise money for the radical Islamist Palestinian cause.

The even in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is scheduled for May 3 and will feature a performance by RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Eureka O’Hara.

Born David Huggard, Eureka O’Hara identifies as a transgender woman and competed during the 9th and 10th seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race. O’Hara also competed on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. O’Hara also co-hosted the HBO show, We’re Here from 2020 to 2022.

Still, neither drag queens nor the general LGBTQ+ community is accepted by Palestinians, a majority of whom practice a strict form of Islam that opposes homosexuality. Indeed, same sex acts have been criminalized by the ruling class of Palestinians in Gaza.

Despite that their very lifestyle is a criminal offense in the eyes of most Palestinians and their official representatives, not to mention terror outfits such as Hamas that control much of the area, the gay community in the west has continuously supported the Palestinian cause.

Drag queens and other aspects of the gay community would be some the first non-Islamic manifestations that Hamas and other Palestinian groups would eliminate if they were given free control of the region.

In fact, even as many left-wing gays in the west see Israel as a target to hate, the Israeli government has a large number of pro-LGBTQ+ laws and gays face little disapprobation there.

Certainly, the drag performers at Vancouver’s The Birdhouse would be some of the first to face oppression and persecution if they were in Palestine.

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