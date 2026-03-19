Adam Carolla: ‘If Kamala was in Charge, Iran Would Have a Nuke, the Border Would Be Wide Open … So SHUT THE F**K UP’

Comedian and podcast megastar Adam Carolla went scorched earth on liberal Democrats castigating President Donald Trump over his domestic and foreign policies, saying “If Kamala Harris was in charge right now, Iran would have a nuclear device and the border would be wide open. So SHUT THE FUCK UP! SHUT UP! You don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about! You’re DUMB!”

“Whatever you think of Trump, let’s not compare Trump to some sort of unicorn candidate you built in a political lab. Let’s compare Trump to Biden and Kamala Harris,” Carolla said during the latest episode of the Adam Carolla Show. “Biden was a braindead, race-hustling, corrupt serial lying, incompetent guy who, was basically a puppet who was falling asleep next to George Floyd’s brother during the Juneteenth celebration on the [White House] lawn while Kool & the Gang sung.”

‘The only time that guy woke up was to take money from Ukraine for his fucking son because his family’s corrupt,” Carolla continued. “He has 35 shell companies. So what are you comparing Trump to? And who basically left the border wide open so terrorists and God knows who else could all just spill across and create sleeper cells.”

“Kamala Harris is a dunce who’s a word salad shooter who I don’t know what her policies are,” Carolla said. “She’s for transing the prisoners. She’s against transing the prisoners. She’s for fracking. She’s against fracking. She’s been to the border but she hasn’t been to the border. She’s a dope.”