Harris on Tax-Funded Sex Changes: I’ll Do It for Some Inmates Like Trump Did, It’s Not Very Important, He’s Creating Fear

During an interview with the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” on Wednesday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris responded to a question on if she still supports taxpayer dollars paying for gender transition surgeries for federal prisoners or detained migrants by stating that she’ll “follow the law” just as her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump did during her administration to provide such surgeries, when medically needed to those in the federal prison system and Trump is “trying to create a sense of fear in the voters…on an issue that, as it relates to the biggest issues that affect the American people, it’s really quite remote.”

Host Bret Baier asked, “So, are you still in support of using taxpayer dollars to help prison inmates or detained illegal aliens to transition to another gender?”

Harris answered, “I will follow the law. And it’s a law that Donald Trump actually followed. You’re probably familiar with, now, it’s a public report, that, under Donald Trump’s administration, these surgeries were available to — on a medical necessity basis — to people in the federal prison system. And I think, frankly, that ad from the Trump campaign is a little bit of like throwing stones when you’re living in a glass house.”

Baier then said, “The Trump aides say that he never advocated for that prison policy and no gender transition surgeries happened during his presidency.”

Harris cut in to say that Trump has to take responsibility for what happened when he was in office.

Baier then said that no surgeries happened during the Trump administration and asked, “So, would you still advocate for using taxpayer dollars for gender reassignment surgeries?”

Harris responded, “I will follow the law. Just as I think Donald Trump would say he did.”

She added, “I think it’s — he spent $20 million on those ads trying to create a sense of fear in the voters, because he actually has no plan in this election that is about focusing on the needs of the American people. Whereas — $20 million on that ad, on an issue that, as it relates to the biggest issues that affect the American people, it’s really quite remote. And, again, his policy was no different.”

