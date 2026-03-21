Dario Scardapane, the showrunner for Marvel’s next streaming season of Daredevil, has admitted that season two is an allegory about the evils of tyrants like Donald Trump and their subordinates like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Scardapane claims that this new season of the gritty super hero series is an allegory for “autocrats,” such as Rome’s Nero, Chile’s Pinochet, Spain’s Francisco Franco, and, of course, Donald Trump.

The showrunner insisted that these dictators all come to power the same way, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“So if you go back to the historical rise of autocrats, whether it’s Nero, whether it’s Pinochet, whether it’s Franco, they follow a script,” he exclaimed.

He noted that aspects of the season are meant to evoke the actions of these tyrants. One scene — featuring Mayor Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) black-clad thugs abducting a woman off the streets — has parallels to ICE and is an homage to Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station, “which is another historical example of strong-arming disenfranchised communities,” Scardapane says.

“As we got into post [production],” he insisted, speaking of the parallels he sees between his series and Trump, “things got into an art-imitates-life place.”

Marvel executive producer Sana Amanat agrees that the series is a “wild” parallel to Trump’s America and insists that Marvel has a long history of using autocratic villains to warn against discrimination against “marginalized communities.”

“What’s interesting about this is that the villain becomes a part of the system and controls the system,” Amanat explained. “So what does a character like Daredevil — who’s not a traditional hero. He’s not Captain America, he’s not Spider-Man, he’s very much someone who is a complex character into himself, realizing that he needs to become the symbol that fights back and realizing also that there is power in that collective. He can become a symbol so he can create power and motivation in a collective and that the power is ultimately with the people. I think that’s a powerful story. I think we’ve told stories like that in Marvel before. It is a story of history, as well.”

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Netflix on March 24.

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