‘F**k Israel Free Palestine’ Rap Group Kneecap Headline Concert for Leftists in Cuba amid Nationwide Blackout

Champagne socialists from Europe and the U.S. flew to communist Cuba to perform a concert Saturday and stayed in a 5-star hotel while Cuban citizens suffer food shortages and power outages.

The privileged leftists including the radical leftist Irish rap group Kneecap flew in to Havana for the benefit concert and stayed in a luxury hotel as 11 million Cubans suffer extreme privation thanks to their failed, oppressive communist leaders, the New York Post reported.

Along with the radical leftist rap group, the cadre of western leftists included controversial Twitch personality Hasan Piker, members of Code Pink, and Isra Hirsi, the daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, according to the New York Post.

The rappers — who have repeatedly come to the support of Hamas-led Palestine — were heard screeching “Free Cuba, f*ck Trump, f*ck Netanyahu!” from the stage.

Code Pink founder Jodi Evans led the event dubbed the “Nuestra America Convoy” wearing a pink Palestinian keffiyeh.

But as many blasted Piker for his social media posts showing him at the luxury hotel, the Twitcher fired back blaming the U.S. government for the expensive lodging.

“The American government makes it illegal for Americans to stay wherever they want in Cub,” said Piker, who is a close ally of communist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The real rules imposed by the federal government prohibit Americans who are visiting Cuba from staying in establishments owned by the Cuban government. There are no rules forcing Americans to stay in expensive, 5-star hotels.

Many jumped to social media to blast Piker despite his dubious explanation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, also ripped Cuba’s failed leadership and recently said that Cuba needs to “get new people in charge.”

“Cuba has an economy that doesn´t work, and a political and governmental system that can’t fix it, so they have to change dramatically. What they announced yesterday is not dramatic enough. It’s not going to fix it, so they’ve got some big decisions to make over there,” the Trump Secretary of State said last week.

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